City Union Bank to raise up to ₹500 cr. via QIP

City Union Bank on Wednesday said it will raise ₹500 crore from qualified institutional players.

The board of directors at a meeting approved raising of further capital through the QIP route to the tune of ₹500 crore, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender said that its annual general meeting (AGM) was scheduled to be held on August 18, 2022, and it would seek shareholders approval for the capital raise plan.

The lender said that last year also it obtained shareholders’ approval for raising capital through QIP but it did not utilise the same.

Shares of CUB closed at ₹141.55 apiece on the BSE, up by 1.11% from previous close.