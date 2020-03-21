City Union Bank to open 200 branches in 4 years

Private sector lender City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB) is proposing to open 200 more branches over the next three to four years, with an investment of ₹40 crore, said a top official.

“For the last few years, we have been opening 50 branches during the last quarter of a given fiscal,” said N. Kamakodi, MD and CEO, CUB. “This month itself, we have opened 40 out of 50 branches [as also] the 700th branch at Chinna Kancheepuram on Friday.”

CUB will end the current fiscal with a total of 700 branches. It had invested about ₹10 crore in opening 50 branches this fiscal. Over the next three to four years, the bank plans to invest ₹40 crore for the proposed expansion activities, taking the total to 900 branches. About 25% of new branches would be in un-banked rural areas.

“At the given run-rate, we might be opening 200 branches over the next three to four years. The investment per branch works out to ₹15-20 lakh in fixed cost. Each branch would hire about six people, including one manager and one officer,” he said.

According to him, the bank had enough staff. Every year, the probable candidates are selected through campus recruitment during June-August and provided training. That is why new branches are opened during the fourth quarter, he said.

Asserting that all the that 600 branches were profit-making, he added that it took at least two years for a branch to attain break even.

“On an annual basis, each branch would fetch an average business of about ₹100 crore, while a new branch would account for about ₹25 crore in the third year,” he said.