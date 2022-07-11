City Union Bank to ink pact with more insurers

Private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) is likely to tie up with four more insurers for distribution of their insurance products in life, health and general sectors.

“After the regulators allowed banks to have tie-up with three standalone health insurance firms, we decided to offer a more wide range of innovative health insurance products to our customers,” said MD & CEO N. Kamakodi.

“Altogether, we will have tie-up with eight insurers – three each in life [LIC, Tata AIA and Bajaj Alliance] and health [Star Health, Aditya Birla and Care Insurance] and two in general insurance [Shriram General and Royal Sundaram],” he said.

On Friday last, the bank announced tie-up with Shriram General and Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and on Monday with Care Health Insurance. The bank already has tie-ups with LIC and Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd.

Over the next few days, the bank said it would ink pacts with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and in the non-life sector with Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd. and Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

During the current fiscal, the bank may procure 9,000 to 10,000 policies. Last year, it earned about ₹100 crore in premium and netted a revenue of ₹20 crore. “We will formalise the tie-ups this year and will plan for growth next year,” he said.