City Union Bank slips into the red in Q4

City Union Bank has reported a standalone net loss of ₹95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 after making COVID-19 related provisions of ₹102 crore.
Last year, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹175 crore. Provisions and contingencies stood at ₹430 crore against ₹163 crore.
Gross non-performing assets rose to 4.09% from 2.95%. Net NPAs rose to 2.29% from 1.81%. The provision coverage ratio stood at 65%. Net interest income contracted to ₹4,195 crore from ₹4,206 crore. Net interest margin dropped to 3.91% from 4.4%, the bank said in a presentation.
Total income grew to ₹1,221 crore from ₹1,131 crore. The bank said it had extended the moratorium benefit to all borrowers, of which 48% had paid two or more instalments.
As of February 2020, the bank had 2,000 accounts in default amounting to ₹645 crore, representing 1.86% the total loan portfolio. The bank made an ad hoc COVID-19 provision of ₹102 crore in addition to the required RBI-mandated provision.
Acknowledging that COVID-19 had affected its business operations, the bank said it had sufficient capital and adequate liquidity to support its business growth and they would be the focus areas of the bank during this period.
