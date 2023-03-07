ADVERTISEMENT

City Union Bank rolls out credit card in partnership with 42 CS

March 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City Union Bank (CUB), in partnership with 42 Card Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (42 CS), has rolled out Dhi CUB Visa Signature Credit Card. 42 CS would manage the end-to-end credit card processing services backed by Brazilian tech firm Pismo, the private sector lender said in a statement.

As part of the trial run, the bank issued credit cards to its employees and plans to have about 30,000 active cards by March end.

Priority will be given to CUB’s existing customers over new-to-credit customers. Existing customers can log onto the CUB mobile app to apply for the card.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We expect this new card programme to benefit roughly over 5 lakh customers,” said N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO.

The card service provider 42CS plans to introduce the card on the Visa Platinum network. It is also in discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India to integrate the card into the Unified Payments Interface platform to enable customers to make payments even in areas where a card-acquiring network is unavailable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US