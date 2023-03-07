City Union Bank rolls out credit card in partnership with 42 CS

March 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Union Bank (CUB), in partnership with 42 Card Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (42 CS), has rolled out Dhi CUB Visa Signature Credit Card. 42 CS would manage the end-to-end credit card processing services backed by Brazilian tech firm Pismo, the private sector lender said in a statement.

As part of the trial run, the bank issued credit cards to its employees and plans to have about 30,000 active cards by March end.

Priority will be given to CUB’s existing customers over new-to-credit customers. Existing customers can log onto the CUB mobile app to apply for the card.

“We expect this new card programme to benefit roughly over 5 lakh customers,” said N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO.

The card service provider 42CS plans to introduce the card on the Visa Platinum network. It is also in discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India to integrate the card into the Unified Payments Interface platform to enable customers to make payments even in areas where a card-acquiring network is unavailable.