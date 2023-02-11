ADVERTISEMENT

City Union Bank reports ₹217.83 crore Q3 net profit

February 11, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Private sector City Union Bank has registered a net profit of ₹217.83 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said on Saturday.

Net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 was at ₹196.11 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022, the net profit of the bank surged to ₹719.43 crore from ₹551.20 crore registered in same period of previous year.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to ₹1,429.97 crore from ₹1,195.24 crore registered in same period of previous year.

The total income for the nine month period ending December 31, 2022 went up to ₹4,101.60 crore from ₹3,610.98 crore registered year ago, the bank said.

