City Union Bank Q3 net rises 16% to ₹253 cr. on improved recovery

February 02, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB) said it has posted a 16% increase in standalone net profit to ₹253 crore for the December quarter from the year-earlier period due to improved recovery and reduced slippages, despite challenges.

Total income grew by 6% to ₹1,519 crore and interest income by 10% to ₹1,326 crore.

Non-interest income slid to ₹193 crore from ₹224 crore, while net interest income (NII) contracted by ₹40 crore to ₹516 crore, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Net interest margin (NIM) declined to 3.5% from 3.88% due to one-off interest reversal of ₹25 crore pertaining to non performing accounts.

“If we factor this, our NII would have been better than the Q1 & Q2 and NIM is stable,” the lender said.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) reduced to 4.47% from 4.62%, while net NPA dropped to 2.19% (2.67%).

The bank made provisions of ₹294 crore (₹515 crore). The recovery was more than the slippages which had helped in reduced provision requirement.

Provision coverage ratio was 71% (67%) with technical write-off. Capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at 21.87% against 20.47%.

CUB total business grew by 4% to ₹96,743 crore, of which deposits accounted for ₹52,726 crore. CASA rose to ₹15,359 crore from ₹14,606 crore.