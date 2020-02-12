City Union Bank profit rises 8% on higher total income

City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB) has posted a 8% growth in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 to ₹192 crore on a reasonable growth in total income and lower tax expense.

Net interest income rose 2% to ₹427 crore and other income 19% to ₹142 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.96%. The capital adequacy ratio was 15.41%.

Provision coverage ratio stood at 65%. Provisions for the period were ₹116 crore.

NPA ratios rise

Total business grew 11% to ₹73,640 crore while CASA deposits increased 10% to ₹9,294 crore which was 23% of the total deposits.

During the period under review, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) grew to 3.5%, totalling ₹1,185 crore from 2.91% and net NPAs to 1.95%, totalling ₹649 crore, from 1.74%.

“Slippage during the quarter was ₹230 crore. Recovery was ₹127 crore and write-off was ₹52 crore.

“The biggest slippage of ₹70 crore related to a paper company while the rest are all spread across other industries,” said N. Kamakodi, managing director and CEO, CUB.

16 accounts restructured

He said during the quarter, 16 accounts worth ₹86.93 crore were restructured. During the nine months ended December 2019, 133 accounts, accounting for ₹199.80 crore, were restructured and fully provided for.

Mr. Kamakodi said overall, financial performance was satisfactory, though there were ‘headwinds due to general economic conditions’.

The bank said it was also planning to add 35 branches to its count by the end of March 2020, taking the total to 700.