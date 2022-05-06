City Union Bank gets Narayanan as part-time chairman

M. Narayanan on Friday assumed charge as part time chairman of City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB) for a period of two years from May 4.

The bank announced his appointment after accepting the recommendations of the RBI. Mr. Narayanan succeeds R. Mohan, who laid down office on Tuesday after completing a three-year term, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Mr. Narayanan is a graduate in Mathematics from Loyola College. He is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and a system auditor. He has professional experience of more than two decades in various reputed corporates and is currently practising as a chartered accountant.