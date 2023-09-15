ADVERTISEMENT

Citroen unveils C3 Aircross SUV at introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh

September 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

French Carmaker Citroen will commence deliveries by October 15 across India. Bookings started on September 15.

French carmaker Citroen announced that the deliveries of its upcoming C3 Aircross sport utility vehicle (SUV) will commence by October 15 across India at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh.

Customers can pre-book at La Maison Citroen showrooms nationwide or through the official Citroen India website on a token payment of ₹25,000, the company said in a statement.

The new car features more than 90% localisation and is designed to cater to the specific needs of Indian customers, Citroen added.

Citroen C3 Aircross is India’s first midsize SUV at 4,323 mm length. It has a 5+2 flexi-pro seating arrangement with the option to remove the third row seats, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US