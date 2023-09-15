Citroen unveils C3 Aircross SUV at introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh

September 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

French carmaker Citroen announced that the deliveries of its upcoming C3 Aircross sport utility vehicle (SUV) will commence by October 15 across India at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh.

Customers can pre-book at La Maison Citroen showrooms nationwide or through the official Citroen India website on a token payment of ₹25,000, the company said in a statement.

The new car features more than 90% localisation and is designed to cater to the specific needs of Indian customers, Citroen added.

Citroen C3 Aircross is India’s first midsize SUV at 4,323 mm length. It has a 5+2 flexi-pro seating arrangement with the option to remove the third row seats, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.