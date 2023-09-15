HamberMenu
Citroen unveils C3 Aircross SUV at introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh

September 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
French Carmaker Citroen will commence deliveries by October 15 across India. Bookings started on September 15.

French carmaker Citroen announced that the deliveries of its upcoming C3 Aircross sport utility vehicle (SUV) will commence by October 15 across India at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh.

Customers can pre-book at La Maison Citroen showrooms nationwide or through the official Citroen India website on a token payment of ₹25,000, the company said in a statement.

The new car features more than 90% localisation and is designed to cater to the specific needs of Indian customers, Citroen added.

Citroen C3 Aircross is India’s first midsize SUV at 4,323 mm length. It has a 5+2 flexi-pro seating arrangement with the option to remove the third row seats, it added.

