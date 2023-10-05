ADVERTISEMENT

Citroen unveils C3 Aircross SUV at ₹9.99 lakh

October 05, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Citroen announced the unveiling of the C3 Aircross sport utility vehicle (SUV) at an introductory price of ₹9.99-11.99 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the five-seat variant. This mid-size SUV is more than 90% localised and designed in India to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers. It is available in five variants ranging from ₹9.99 lakh to ₹12.34 lakh, the company said in a statement. The French carmaker said that this segment has a unique offering of 5+2-seat flexi-pro variants available at an additional cost of ₹35,000. Besides, Citroen has offered a ‘Buy Now Pay in 2024’ scheme for all deliveries till October 31.

