Citroen to supply 1,000 e-c3 electric cars to OHM E Logistics

Citroen India has signed a pact with Hyderabad-based OHM E Logistics to supply 1,000 e-C3 electric vehicles (EVs) into the latter’s electric shared mobility services in a phased manner.

The first fleet induction phase involves the delivery of 120 e-C3 vehicles in Hyderabad, the French carmaker in a statement.

Over the next 12 months, OHM E Logistics plans to gradually integrate the remaining 880 vehicles into its fleet, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable and efficient logistics solutions.

OHM started its journey with 100 electric cabs in October 2022 that have been deployed at the GMR Hyderabad Airport to transport from and to the airport.

Since its introduction in India, the Citroen e-C3 has emerged as the most preferred EV in India’s e-mobility transportation industry, the statement said.

