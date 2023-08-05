Citroen to roll out mid-size C3 Aircross SUV by October

August 05, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

French carmaker Citroen is all set to introduce its C3 Aircross Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Indian market by October, followed by another vehicle early next year on the C-cubed platform, said a top official.

“Earlier, we said we will be launching three vehicles on C-cubed platform. Now, we are going to launch the fourth one by early next year,” Citroen India Branch Head Saurabh Vatsa said during the media interaction.

Currently, all three models of Citroen are based on C-cubed platform. The first product C3 Aircross hatchback was launched in 2022, electric hatchback e-C3 in 2023 and now C3 Aircross SUV.

According to Mr. Vatsa, production of C3 Aircross SUV has commenced at the Tiruvallur plant. Bookings will begin by September and deliveries by October. The price will be announced closer to that date.

“It is a mid-size SUV powered by 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor with six speed manual transmission. It comes with five plus two seats which no other vehicle in the market offers,” he said.

While refusing to divulge the production number or details about the upcoming model, he said that the plant was operating in two shifts and had enough capacity to rejig the production numbers as per the demand.

“Initially, this car is meant for domestic market consumption. It has an indigenisation level of over 90% like the other models,” he said.

It will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigu, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder among others.

During 2022, Citroen sold 6,000 units in the domestic market. In the first seven months, it has sold more than 6,000 units. The company officials were hopeful of selling more than 10,000 units or double that of last year’s sales numbers.

He said that dealers’ network expansion, introduction of new models and awareness enhancement would drive Citroen volume growth in India. The carmaker currently has 45 dealers, which will increase to 60 by September, 75 by year end and 150 for next year.

“With the help of C3 and e-C3, we are already covering 60% of the market. After the launch of C3 SUV it would reach close to 90%,” he said.