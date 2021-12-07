Citroen SUV to get pricier by up to 3%

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 22:25 IST

Citroen India has announced a price increase of up to 3% for the C5 Aircross SUV from January 1, 2022, due to rising commodity and international ocean freight costs.

The price increase will be on the existing ex-showroom prices of the Feel and Shine variants, the company said in a statement.

Citroen is offering the SUV with benefits such as insurance at just ₹1, complimentary smart care package, and EMIs starting from ₹33,333 a month, along with a 30-minute guaranteed trade-in.

