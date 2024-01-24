GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Citroen rolls out E-C3 Shine all electric car for ₹13.20 lakh

January 24, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The all new electric vehicle comes with segment-leading range of 320 km, 100% DC fast charge capability and a 15 AMP home charging option.

The all new electric vehicle comes with segment-leading range of 320 km, 100% DC fast charge capability and a 15 AMP home charging option.

Citroen unveiled the E-C3 Shine all-electric variant at an introductory price of ₹13,19,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).

This top-tier variant boasts features such as electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror, a rear parking camera, 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, front and rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, rear defogger, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, said the French car maker in a statement.

With a segment-leading range of 320 km, 100% DC fast charge capability, and a 15 AMP home charging option, the E-C3 Shine stands as a testament to Citroen’s commitment to technology and sustainability, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.