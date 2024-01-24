Citroen rolls out E-C3 Shine all electric car for ₹13.20 lakh

January 24, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Citroen unveiled the E-C3 Shine all-electric variant at an introductory price of ₹13,19,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).

This top-tier variant boasts features such as electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror, a rear parking camera, 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, front and rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, rear defogger, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, said the French car maker in a statement.

With a segment-leading range of 320 km, 100% DC fast charge capability, and a 15 AMP home charging option, the E-C3 Shine stands as a testament to Citroen’s commitment to technology and sustainability, it said.