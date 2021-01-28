Citroen rolls out Citroen C5 Aircross in India

Citroen in India has commenced the commercial production and rolled out its first Citroen C5 Aircross Sport Utility Vehilce (SUV) from its Thiruvallur manufacturing plant on Thursday.

It is the first product from the Citroen brand for Indian customers and is slated to be launched in this quarter. The start of production of the new SUV started after rigorous testing of the vehicle for over 2.5 lakh kilometres in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India, said the company in a statement.

Emmanuel Delay, executive vice-president, Stellantis and chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt. Ltd. & PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt. Ltd., said that C5 Aircross SUV would be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. It will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India.