ADVERTISEMENT

Citroen rolls out battery EV E-C3 at a ‘special’ price of ₹11.50 lakh

February 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Citroen India unveiled its electric car E-C3 at a special introductory price of ₹11,50,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

This battery electric vehicle B-hatch is from the C-cubed family of vehicles and is built at the Tiruvallur plant near Chennai. The deliveries to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February end through the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country, the automaker said in a statement.

E-C3 is available for retail at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 25 cities. All showrooms will be equipped with DC fast charging facility provided by Jio-bp and will cater to all EV vehicle owners, Citroen India said.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India, said that they had been able to bring this affordable full BEV within 6 months of the launch of the ICE variant of the New C3 and that was a ‘commendable achievement’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With this launch, Citroen moves from being a newcomer in the ICE passenger vehicle segment to a key player in the EV segment,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US