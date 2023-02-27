HamberMenu
Citroen rolls out battery EV E-C3 at a ‘special’ price of ₹11.50 lakh

February 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Citroen India unveiled its electric car E-C3 at a special introductory price of ₹11,50,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

This battery electric vehicle B-hatch is from the C-cubed family of vehicles and is built at the Tiruvallur plant near Chennai. The deliveries to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February end through the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country, the automaker said in a statement.

E-C3 is available for retail at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 25 cities. All showrooms will be equipped with DC fast charging facility provided by Jio-bp and will cater to all EV vehicle owners, Citroen India said.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India, said that they had been able to bring this affordable full BEV within 6 months of the launch of the ICE variant of the New C3 and that was a ‘commendable achievement’.

“With this launch, Citroen moves from being a newcomer in the ICE passenger vehicle segment to a key player in the EV segment,” he said.

