Citroen India rolls out C3 hatchback at ₹5.7 lakh

Citroen India on Wednesday entered the B-segment with the roll-out of the new C3 hatchback at a special introductory price of ₹5,70,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

“Being a Made-in-India model, it is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles produced at the Tiruvallur plant with more than 90% localisation,” the company said in a statement.

This is the French carmaker’s second car launch in India after the C5 Aircross. The new hatchback is likely to compete with Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, among others.

The C3 comes with two engine options – 1.2L puretech 110 and 1.2L puretech 82, with 10 exterior colour combinations.

The C3 is now available for retail at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities and 100% direct online buying. The deliveries commenced on Wednesday.