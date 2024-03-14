ADVERTISEMENT

‘Citroen India plans to expand its dealers network fourfold’

March 14, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Citroen India plans to expand its sales and service touch points by almost four times to more than 200 from the current 58 by the end of 2024.

New dealerships across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets would significantly increase Citroen’s footprint to more than 200 across India,  the French automaker said in a statement.

‘Widening reach’

“We are looking to aggressively make Citroen available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/II cities,” said Brand Director Shishir Mishra. “Our focus extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth.”

Earlier this year, Stellantis invested an additional ₹2,000 crore under its Citroen brand in India.

