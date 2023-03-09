Citi names Bhanu Vohra as head of commercial banking in India

March 09, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBA

Citi has announced Bhanu Vohra as head of commercial banking, India. He will be responsible for the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) business in India, which addresses the banking and financial services needs of emerging large corporates and mid-market enterprises through Citi’s global footprint, international capabilities and innovative solutions.

To be based in Mumbai, he will be reporting to CEO of Citi India, Ashu Khullar, and in the region to Head of Citi Commercial Bank Asia Pacific, Rajat Madhok. He replaces Tushar Vikram, who becomes the Global Head of Healthcare for CCB.