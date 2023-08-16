ADVERTISEMENT

Citi appoints Gunjan Kalra as Asia Pacific Head of CCB

August 16, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

She will be assuming her role on September 1 and report to Tasnim Ghiawadwala, the Global Head of CCB and Peter Babej, CEO, Citi Asia Pacific

The Hindu Bureau

Gunjan Kalra has been working with Citi for over two decades.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Citi has announced the appointment of Gunjan Kalra as Asia Pacific Head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB).

She will be assuming her role on September 1 and report to Tasnim Ghiawadwala, the Global Head of CCB and Peter Babej, CEO, Citi Asia Pacific, said Citi in a statement.

Ms. Kalra, based in Singapore, would join the commercial bank from Citi’s Markets business where she was most recently the Asia Pacific Head of Corporate Sales & Solutions. She has been working with Citi for over two decades. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US