Citi appoints Gunjan Kalra as Asia Pacific Head of CCB

August 16, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Citi has announced the appointment of Gunjan Kalra as Asia Pacific Head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB).

She will be assuming her role on September 1 and report to Tasnim Ghiawadwala, the Global Head of CCB and Peter Babej, CEO, Citi Asia Pacific, said Citi in a statement.

Ms. Kalra, based in Singapore, would join the commercial bank from Citi’s Markets business where she was most recently the Asia Pacific Head of Corporate Sales & Solutions. She has been working with Citi for over two decades.

