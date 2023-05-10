Cisco to begin manufacturing in Tamil Nadu: CEO

May 10, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Technology firm Cisco announced on Wednesday that it would start manufacturing operations in India as it seeks to create a “more diverse and resilient global supply chain and support India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub”.

The manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu would create 1,200 jobs, Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins said in a press conference. The company said it aimed to achieve $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the “coming years”.

“Welcome aboard, Cisco,” Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted shortly after the announcement.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu thanked Mr. Robbins and his team for their trust in the State.

“During my official visits to Davos for the World Economic Forum and the United States, we have had multiple engagements with Cisco regarding their investment plans and offered them all the support. We wholeheartedly welcome them to Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Thenarasu said in a Twitter post.

Cisco said that it is “building core manufacturing capabilities in India, including testing, development and logistics, and expanding in-house repair operations”. “This investment will enable us to bring state-of-the-art technologies to more people and businesses and help accelerate India’s transition into a leading digital economy,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.

India houses Cisco’s second-largest R&D centre, with the biggest being in the U.S. Cisco’s manufacturing in India will be through contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of its upcoming investments.

(With PTI inputs.)