Cisco India intensifies focus on cybersecurity

March 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The firm would set up a new data centre in Chennai and upgrade its existing data centre in Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The world is becoming increasingly hybrid and organisations have to adapt quickly. Their success hinges in large part on their ability to tackle the cybersecurity risks that this presents,’‘ says Daisy Chittilapilly. | Photo Credit: Shruti paliwal@Chennai

Cisco on Monday said it would introduce innovative cyber capabilities, expand its security data centre footprint and continue to build a dedicated engineering workforce to help enterprises in India to fortify their defences and catalyse their transformation in the digital age.

To further its commitment towards security in the country, Cisco would set up a new data centre in Chennai and upgrade its existing data centre in Mumbai, said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.

“The world is becoming increasingly hybrid and organisations have to adapt quickly. Their success hinges in large part on their ability to tackle the cybersecurity risks that this presents,’‘ she was speaking at Cisco India Summit in Jaipur.

Cisco, she further said, was doubling down on its commitment towards the country and introduced significant innovations in security and investments in security infrastructure in the country to help organizations become more resilient and tackle the cybersecurity risks in a hybrid world.

Samir Mishra, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC said, cybersecurity was becoming more complex every day as businesses fast-track their move to the cloud.

“Cisco’s latest investments and innovations are aimed at helping customers simplify, streamline, and scale their cloud security quickly and efficiently,” he added.

