08 July 2020
Cipla’s pricing for Remdesivir among lowest
Drugmaker Cipla Ltd. has priced its generic version of Remdesivir, Cipremi, at ₹4,000 rupees per 100 mg vial, according to several sources, making it among the lowest priced versions of the COVID-19 treatment available so far globally.
Cipla had earlier said pricing would not exceed ₹5,000. Sovereign Pharma, which is manufacturing and packaging the drug, which will be available only through government and hospitals, said it had dispatched the first batch.
