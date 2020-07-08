Cipla’s pricing for Remdesivir among lowest

bengaluru

08 July 2020 23:16 IST

Drugmaker Cipla Ltd. has priced its generic version of Remdesivir, Cipremi, at ₹4,000 rupees per 100 mg vial, according to several sources, making it among the lowest priced versions of the COVID-19 treatment available so far globally.

Cipla had earlier said pricing would not exceed ₹5,000. Sovereign Pharma, which is manufacturing and packaging the drug, which will be available only through government and hospitals, said it had dispatched the first batch.

