ADVERTISEMENT

Cipla's Pithampur unit gets 8 observations from U.S. FDA after inspection

February 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Drug major Cipla on Saturday said the U.S. health regulator has issued Form 483 with eight observations after inspecting its Pithampur-based manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility from February 6 - 17, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company will work closely with the U.S. FDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US