Cipla to invest additional euro 3 million in mRNA firm Ethris

Drugmaker Cipla, through a wholly owned subsidiary in the U.K., will invest an additional euro 3 million, by way of a convertible loan, in German firm Ethris GmbH to accelerate its participation in the mRNA-based treatment space.

The additional investment follows the euro 15 million invested in 2022 and reaffirms Cipla’s confidence in Ethris’s proprietary mRNA platform and its potential for patients in emerging markets. Cipla and Ethris are working towards a long-term strategic partnership to fast-track innovative mRNA-based treatments.

mRNA-based medicines have a huge potential in several indications such as infectious disease vaccines, therapeutic cancer vaccines and protein replacement therapies. Ethris is a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system, it said

“The follow-on investment in Ethris will help get cutting-edge healthcare solutions like mRNA-based therapies to the Global South,” Managing Director and Global CEO Umang Vohra said in a release.

mRNA vaccines had shot to prominence, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first regulatory approvals for SARS-CoV-2.

