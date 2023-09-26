Cipla starts delivery of critical medicines by drones in Himachal Pradesh

September 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Pharmaceutical company Cipla Ltd. has announced it will deliver critical medicines such as those meant for cardiac, respiratory and other essential chronic therapies by drones to hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Sky Air Mobility.

“The use of drones will support on-time delivery of Cipla’s medicines to chemists and clinics in remote areas, while minimising risks such as delays, temperature excursions affecting cold chain products, and roadside accidents,” the company said in a statement. Stating that it was the first among large Indian pharma companies to adopt drone-based deliveries to facilitate expedited supply to stockists in remote areas, the company said in its inaugural phase, it had successfully completed several drone deliveries in Himachal Pradesh, covering approximately 50 km distance in under 25 minutes. “This has been vital amidst adverse and prevailing weather conditions that have impacted conventional transportation routes in the state,” the company said. Swapn Malpani, Head, Global Supply Chain, Cipla said, “We are leveraging technology to make healthcare more accessible and extend our circle of care to all our key stakeholders.”

“As we accelerate our digital agenda across all functions, implementing drone-powered distribution enhances our supply chain resilience, strengthens connects with channel partners, helps us stay future ready and maintain reliable, prompt delivery of our trusted high-quality drugs to stockists and patients in the region,” he added.

Going forward Cipla plans to scale up the service through distribution to hospitals and expand market coverage to inaccessible and hilly regions such as Uttarakhand and Northeast India.

