Cipla signs pact with Novartis Pharma AG for diabetes drug Galvus  

April 10, 2023 - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Cipla has signed a perpetual license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG (Switzerland) to manufacture and market diabetes drug Galvus and its combination brands from January 1, 2026.

One of the leading brands in the Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) space, especially in the oral diabetic medication category, Galvus has potential to contribute significantly to its portfolio with reported sales of ₹268 crore, Cipla said citing IQVIA (MAT February 2023) numbers.

The agreement is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. During the interim Cipla will continue to market and distribute Galvus branded products. “This deal is expected to further bolster Cipla’s position in India as one of the top players in the diabetes category,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on April 10.

