HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cipla signs pact with Novartis Pharma AG for diabetes drug Galvus  

The perpetual license agreement is to manufacture and market the drug and its combination brands from January 2026

April 10, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Cipla has signed a perpetual license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG (Switzerland) to manufacture and market diabetes drug Galvus and its combination brands from January 1, 2026.

One of the leading brands in the Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) space, especially in the oral diabetic medication category, Galvus has potential to contribute significantly to its portfolio with reported sales of ₹268 crore, Cipla said citing IQVIA (MAT February 2023) numbers.

The agreement is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. During the interim Cipla will continue to market and distribute Galvus branded products. “This deal is expected to further bolster Cipla’s position in India as one of the top players in the diabetes category,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on April 10.

Related Topics

pharmaceutical / company information

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.