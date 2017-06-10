‘CIL will remain a single entity’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said state-run Coal India will continue to remain a single entity and would not be allowed to split further.
The government’s policy think-tank NITI Aayog had recently recommended breaking up of Coal India into various subsidiaries.
“It is not at all advisable and we are not taking up that recommendation at all. Coal India will continue to be one entity,” Mr. Goyal said when asked about the NITI Aayog’s recommendation of splitting the ‘Maharatna’ company.
Mr. Goyal, who is the minister of state for power, coal, new and renewable energy (independent charge) was speaking to reporters. NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya had recently said that unbundling of Coal India will create competition and increase transparency in pricing.
