CII unveils guidelines on appointment of independent directors

February 05, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has unveiled the “CII Guidelines on Appointment of Independent Directors and Process of Board Evaluation,” towards strengthening board led governance in companies.

The publication compiles a set of guidelines that have been ideated to serve as guidance on role and responsibilities of independent directors, aspects of appointment and Succession Planning, imbibing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI); need for indemnity and insurance and compensation of independent directors.

The importance of Board evaluations has been increasingly recognized as a key element for building good corporate governance. The Guidelines also focus on bringing out effectiveness of the Board through efficient evaluation process, CII said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CII Guidelines describe how the role and responsibilities of independent directors has evolved over the years and may now also encapsulate crisis and risk management, internal controls, standards of conduct and sustainability in addition to the traditional roles in strategy, finance and audit.

The CII Guidelines suggests that there is a need to create legal and procedural safeguards relating to personal liability of independent directors, and initiation of prosecution itself should be an exception rather than the rule, to keep risk and rewards of being an independent director proportionate.

R Dinesh, President, CII & Chairman TVS Supply Chain Solution Ltd. said, “There is an urgent need that the role, expectations, and responsibility of Independent Director to be defined clearly to avoid situations of conflict.”

Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman, CII Corporate Governance Council said, “Independent Directors have a socio-strategic role viz. role of a conscience keeper of the corporate governance representing image of a business in consonance with the role of driving the business strategies. Given this role, it is important that compensation for Independent Directors is commensurate with their heightened responsibilities, strategic inputs and risk bearing - while running the risk of facing criminal liability actions.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.