CII sees H2 growth staying resilient, upgrades FY24 growth outlook to 6.8%

The industrial sector has done well in the second quarter while services activity seems to have lost momentum, with IT services facing the brunt of the slowdown in developed markets. What’s your assessment of the outlook for the second half and how is capacity utilisation at factories looking?

It is prudent to not form any opinion on the performance of any sector based on quarterly readings. We believe that both manufacturing and service sector performance has remained resilient. A slew of favourable policies announced by the government in the recent years such as PLI scheme, improvement in ease of doing business, bringing down the cost of doing business and logistics cost among others have buttressed the strong growth posted by the manufacturing sector. Service sector growth has benefitted from the post pandemic rebound.

For the second half of the year, we expect the economic growth to remain resilient buttressed by strong domestic growth drivers and support from continued healthy performance by manufacturing and service sectors. In view of this, CII has upgraded its economic growth outlook for the current year to 6.8% from 6.5% forecast earlier.

The capacity utilisation levels are on an uptrend in tandem with improvement noted in private investment levels. This is also buttressed by the latest reading of the CII’s Business Outlook Survey, which showed that capacity utilisation continued to remain in a range of 75-100% for the third consecutive quarter in Q2FY24, which is noteworthy as capacity utilisation needs to be maintained between 75-80% to fuel fresh investments in the economy.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee is meeting from November 6 to review its stance. Is industry keen on a rethink on interest rates? Do you think there are some sectors where investments could take off if interest rates were more benign?

As the macroeconomic indicators in the country remain healthy, CII expects RBI to maintain a status quo on its key policy repo rate and continue with its emphasis on containing inflation and liquidity management. The policy of stable interest rates and maintaining a balance between growth and inflation has been much appreciated and helped corporates to fast-track investment decisions. Moreover, I believe that the economy has now matured enough not to get impacted by the rising interest rate scenario.

Sectors like steel and cement have done relatively well in recent months largely on the back of higher public capex… are we likely to see fresh investments in those sectors before the other consumption driven sectors take off? Is there a case to review the 28% GST levy on cement, especially as it is essential for infrastructure building and housing?

While global headwinds have softened the demand and price of steel globally, Indian steel consumption is growing on the back of strong infrastructure development focus of the government. Steel consumption has grown by 14.8% for April-November this year versus similar period of last year. Indian steel consumption is expected to grow at the same rate hence investment in steel sector has been announced in line with the National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017 vision of 300 MT capacity by end of the decade.

Similarly for the cement sector, new greenfield investment has been planned to the tune of 130-150 MT capacity addition by 2030. The consumption in the sector is expected to touch 600 MT by 2030. We have not seen much interest from the cement industry for reviewing the GST.

Private consumption spending growth halved in the second quarter to about 3%. Consumer non-durables and durables are still lagging at a broader level and FMCG firms have flagged weakening rural demand. What can policy makers do to spur a more comprehensive demand revival, especially among the lower and middle income households who have been hit by high inflation? Will cutting fuel taxes help put more money in people’s hands for discretionary spending?

The consumption story had exhibited an uneven growth with the lower income class getting disproportionately more affected than the upper middle class in the pandemic period. This was due to the loss in jobs and rise in precautionary savings of the lower income households due to the pandemic. However, we are now seeing a reversal in this trend. With a firm economic recovery in place, post the pandemic, the jobs are coming back which has boosted the consumption levels of the lower income class as well. This is also mirrored in the rise in volume sales of leading FMCG companies especially in the rural sector, rise in two-wheeler sales, in the recent period.

However, consumption levels of the lower- and middle-income households could get a further fillip if a fuel tax cut is announced, increasing the disposable income available in the hands of consumers.

GST revenues have been very buoyant so far this year, with the last two months alone delivering ₹3.4 lakh crore of taxes. Would you say this is a good time to consider working towards rationalisation of the rate structure and also create a roadmap for including excluded goods like petroleum, electricity and real estate into the GST net?

Initially, government had promised to compensate the shortfall of revenue, if any, to the States for five years. Now GST has stabilised, and buoyancy seen in revenue, therefore, it is time to review the imposition of compensation cess and further rationalisation of GST rates.

GST rates should be simplified and rationalised to a three-rate slab structure for ease of doing business and reduce GST litigation arising due to classification issues. Essential goods and services to be put under exempted or 5% slab. The slabs of 12% and 18% be merged into one slab, say 14% or 15%. Products of common use should be taxed between the new 12-18% slab, and only luxury goods to be kept under 28% slab.

Petroleum products and electricity should be covered under GST. it will allow industry the benefit of seamless Input Tax Credit, reducing the overall energy costs.

There has been a spate of tax demand notices issued by the Revenue department on sectors like online gaming, insurance and so on. Is there a sense of unease among investors especially in sunrise sectors like gaming that the government is keen to develop? Global investors still seem concerned about the lack of predictability and certainty in India’s tax policy framework... Your thoughts?

At the outset, we need to understand that the overall gaming sector has 3 constituents - video gaming, real money gaming (RMG) and fantasy sports.

The current changes in the GST framework affect only the RMG and the fantasy sports segments. There has been no impact on the video gaming segment which continues to thrive and demonstrate massive potential.

The GST changes and the tax notices, which are aimed at RMG and fantasy players, unfortunately does have an impact on their business models and their cash flows in the short term. However, most of the players are re-evaluating and realigning their business models in the new framework to build long-term sustainable businesses.

The long-term opportunity of the overall gaming sector continues to be undiminished given the massive consumer interest, particularly among the younger demographics.

Ahead of the general elections, an Interim Budget is likely. What would Industry want attention on in that and the next full Budget?

For the upcoming Interim Budget, which will be a Vote on Account, CII has not given any policy recommendations. However, for the next full Budget, we want the new government to focus on fiscal consolidation, maintain continuity in infrastructure spending and adopt policies for employment generation.