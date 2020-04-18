CII seeks amends to govt. norms

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for certain modifications in the guidelines issued by the government on resumption of economic activities from April 20, to avoid disruptions in the supply chain.

“While the restart of economic activities takes place, certain items relating to operations across the entire supply chain could be further included to enable smooth operations.

CII has suggested continued stringent lockdown in specified containment zones with the rest of the identified hotspot districts to be open to economic activities with adequate safety measures,” Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said.

The industry body has suggested that red zone districts and containment zones need to be clearly identified and demarcated and industrial activities be permitted in non-containment zones of red zone districts, if found safe. A list of red districts and containment zones may be published on a real-time basis for information of industry.

“Automotive value chain, including OEMs, components, retail and service workshops, must also be included in the list of permitted industries. Agricultural inputs of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds have been opened up, and there is a need to also relax rules for production of necessary equipment. Similarly, equipment and services for generation, transmission and distribution of power, including renewable energy such as gear boxes and generators may be allowed to function,” the industry body said in a statement.