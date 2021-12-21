CII-FBN to focus on sustainable development

COIMBATORE

The Confederation of Indian Industry - Family Business Network (CII-FBN) India Chapter said it will take forward the global initiative of ‘Family Business for Sustainable Development’ developed recently by UNCTAD and the FBN International.

A press release from CII-FBN said the objective of the partnership is to provide family businesses worldwide with ways to integrate sustainability into their conventional business models and thus contribute to global sustainable development and inclusive growth.

R. Dinesh, chairman of CII-FBN India Chapter, said in the release the CII-FBN will focus on creating the right balance between value creation and sustainability. With the focus on sustainable growth and evolving digital solutions, significant opportunities arise for family businesses to develop their approach for the future.

Kanishka Arumugam, chairman for the Next Gen Committee of CII-FBN, said family businesses have a better opportunity to lead on the sustainable development goals.

The CII-FBN Summit in February will include sessions on family businesses potential to lead sustainable transformations and sustainability and digitisation opportunities for family businesses.