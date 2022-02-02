Business

CIFCL Q3 net climbs 28% on pent-up demand

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) posted a 28% rise in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹524 crore on pent-up demand and good monsoon.

Revenue from operations stood flat at ₹2,530 crore. Disbursements grew 32% to ₹10,430 crore, while total assets under management rose 4% to ₹79,161 crore. Net income margin climbed 9% to ₹1,484 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

Sector-wise data showed vehicle finance disbursements grew 26% to ₹7,647 crore, loans against property rose 39% to ₹1,763 crore while home loans stayed flat at ₹437 crore.

The company said it continued to hold ‘a strong liquidity position’ with ₹6,317.50 crore as cash balance, with a total liquidity position of ₹10,671 crore.

The board approved interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share.


