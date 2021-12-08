CIEL HR unveils Ma Foi Career Centre

CHENNAI

08 December 2021 20:38 IST

CIEL HR, a Chennai-based recruitment and staffing services company, announced the launch of its skill building initiative for rural India – ‘Ma Foi Career Centre’ (MCC) with the opening up of seven centres in Tamil Nadu.

“With MCC, our primary goal is to provide a platform, for the rural youth, that is dedicated to skilling and reskilling for a changing economy and to strengthen India’s economy by connecting people with good job opportunities,” K. Pandiarajan, executive chairman, Ma Foi Group and CIEL HR Services, said in a statement.

“We will be opening a total of 242 centres nation-wide by May 2023 that will be working closely with the respective government departments and corporate firms to create a positive impact across 748 districts in the country,” he said.

Mr. Pandiarajan said that the idea here was to integrate the brick and mortar MCCs’ with a digital platform to build community of skill cohorts, employers, government facilitators, skill training institutions, academic institutions and MCC consultants.

Asserting that they would be following an asset light model, he said that the total investment would be about ₹10 crore. The company was also planning to tap capital market during fourth quarter 2023 to mobilise up to ₹550 crore.