ADVERTISEMENT

CIEL HR posts ₹6 cr. standalone net profit in FY24

Published - July 03, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CIEL HR Group Executive Chairperson K Pandiarajan announced that the company, for the first time, crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark in revenue.

CIEL HR Group has posted a standalone net profit of ₹6 crore for FY24 against a net loss of ₹2.7 crore in the year-earlier period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HR solutions provider that offers HR Services and HR Platforms said it posted revenue from operations of ₹1,042 crore against ₹767 crore through a mix of organic and inorganic growth.

“We achieved this significant milestone in just nine years of its journey. This accomplishment underscores our sustained growth trajectory driven by a strategic mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions,” executive chairperson K. Pandiarajan said during a press interaction.

All lines of the company’s business have been growing faster than the industry and in the days ahead, profitability would increase. Further, CIEL has focused a significant amount of effort on inorganic growth that complements its current momentum, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The HR Services business grew by market opportunities in the industry cohorts of AI, cybersecurity, green energy, climate technologies, supply chain, and advanced manufacturing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US