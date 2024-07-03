CIEL HR posts ₹6 cr. standalone net profit in FY24

CIEL HR Group has posted a standalone net profit of ₹6 crore for FY24 against a net loss of ₹2.7 crore in the year-earlier period.

The HR solutions provider that offers HR Services and HR Platforms said it posted revenue from operations of ₹1,042 crore against ₹767 crore through a mix of organic and inorganic growth.

“We achieved this significant milestone in just nine years of its journey. This accomplishment underscores our sustained growth trajectory driven by a strategic mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions,” executive chairperson K. Pandiarajan said during a press interaction.

All lines of the company’s business have been growing faster than the industry and in the days ahead, profitability would increase. Further, CIEL has focused a significant amount of effort on inorganic growth that complements its current momentum, he said.

The HR Services business grew by market opportunities in the industry cohorts of AI, cybersecurity, green energy, climate technologies, supply chain, and advanced manufacturing.