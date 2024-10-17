CIEL HR acquires talent evaluation firm Thomas Assessments

CIEL HR Services, which is likely to go public soon, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Thomas Assessments Private Limited (TAPL) which has a suite of psychometric tools for talent assessment and development, from global firm Thomas International.

The acquisition expands the offerings of CIEL HR, which provides technology-driven human resources solutions to companies, in the Indian talent assessment and development market, and will enhance its footprint in the SAARC region, the firm said.

TAPL’s behavioural and cognitive tools can help organisations improve hiring accuracy, elevate the onboarding experience, boost internal talent mobility, and help build stronger leadership by identifying employees’ potential for leadership and assist in closing any capability gaps.

“TAPL’s proven suite of assessment tools will complement our overall offerings in HR solutions and enhance our ability to offer personalised, data-driven talent solutions to our clients. This acquisition is in line with our strategy of enhancing our existing HR Tech capabilities,” said K Pandiarajan, chairperson and executive director of CIEL HR Services. He, however, did not disclose the acquisition cost for TAPL.

CIEL HR’s revenue from operations have grown at a compounded annual rate of 62% between 2020-21 and 2023-24. The firm operates from 92 offices in 43 locations and has serviced 3,958 companies across sectors as of June 30 this year.