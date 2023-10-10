CIEL Group plans to raise ₹200 cr. as pre-IPO funding

October 10, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

CIEL Group, a HR solutions provider, is planning to raise ₹200 crore as pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding, of which ₹150 crore will be used for four acquisitions, said Executive Chairperson and Director K. Pandiarajan.

The balance amount will be used for marketing, strengthening digital assets, expanding into new geographies and working capital among others, he said during a virtual interaction.

As part of the run up to IPO, the company will be getting converted into a public company, and will issue bonus shares at a ratio of 4:3 subject to shareholders’ approval. It is also in talks with a few firms for acquisition in the domains of HRTech and staffing.

“The company plans to hit the capital market in the first half of 2024. We shall be ready to file draft red herring prospectus by February/March 2024 and price discovery will happen along the way,” he said.

During the first half, CIEL posted a revenue of ₹486 crore and hopes to close FY24 with a revenue of about ₹1,250 crore.