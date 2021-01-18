Chumbak says over 50% of sales now come via online

18 January 2021 21:40 IST

Mini TejaswiBengaluru

Home and lifestyle brand Chumbak said it witnessed a significant growth in online sales after the pandemic hit the markets and offline sales virtually came to a halt.

The company currently sees more than 50% of its sales come via online, which was only around 20% during pre-pandemic days.

“We are happy to see a pick up in our online sales. It started picking up when all our 70 stores across the country were shut post-March last year. Interestingly, our online sales continue to grow even after the resumption of our physical stores,” said Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak.

According to Mr. Nangia, the company has also seen its home category, which comprises of décor and living, bed and furnishing, kitchen and dining and other items, grow substantially.

“We are responding to this market requirement and expanding all our offerings especially products in the home sector,” Mr. Nangia, who earlier worked with brands like Fossil, Titan and Tanishq, added.

Chumbak is also in the process of developing an omnichannel network to capture the attention of more customers in the country.

As a precursor to its multi-channel market promotion campaign scheduled to kick off on January 27, the company onboarded Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador for a period of 30 months.