ChPT acquires 67% stake in Kamarajar Port

Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) on Friday acquired from the Centre 67% stake in Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) for ₹2,383 crore making the latter its wholly-owned subsidiary.

“This agreement comes into force with immediate effect,” P. Raveendran, chairman, ChPT, said. “Our immediate focus is to utilise the existing capacity in ChPT to the maximum and carry out expansion in KPL. Our next target is to achieve cargo handling of 100 million tonnes in the coming years.”

Soon after remitting the amount, he said both ports would operate as different entities for the betterment of exim trade — KPL as corporate firm and ChPT as trust. Both ports would be in a better position to meet competition from private players such as Adani’s Kattupalli Port and Krishnapatnam Port. ChPT will continue to handle clean cargo such as containers, cars, liquid cargo, cruise and passenger traffic, while KPL will create additional capacity for all other types of bulk, dry and liquid cargo. “Our combined effort will be to maximise cargo throughput. For the past few years, ChPT has been handling over 50 million tonnes of cargo, and KPL about 35 million.

It will take at least 2 to 3 years to reach 100 million tonnes, due to COVID-19,” he said. “In ChPT, we can’t go in for expansion due to thick population, traffic bottlenecks and the ban on handling dusty cargoes such as coal and iron ore. KPL is already handling coal. Efforts would be made to speed up the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor,” he said.