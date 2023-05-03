ADVERTISEMENT

Cholamandalam Investment Q4 net up 24% on strong disbursals

May 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) has posted a 24% jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31 at ₹853 crore, aided by strong disbursals and collections.

During the period under review, total revenue from operations rose 43% to ₹3,701 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Disbursements grew 65% to ₹21,020 crore, while the net income margin climbed 32% to ₹2,060 crore. Total assets under management (AUM) was higher by 36% at ₹1,12,782 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CIFCL said its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 4.63% from 5.37% while net NPA was down to 3.11% from 3.76%. It had a capital adequacy ratio of 17.13%.

The board declared a final dividend of 70 paise per share and it will be paid by August 30.

CIFCL has gained market share across the product segment in vehicle finance and other business units. The overall passenger vehicle industry sales rose 27% to 38.89 lakh units. Loan against property & SME loans witnessed strong growth in FY23 on the back of lower growth during the pandemic period, amidst a revival in demand from smaller businesses.

Leveraging the industry growth, CIFCL has improved market share across product segments. Retail AUM of NBFCs is expected to grow at a healthy 12-14% in FY24, after a strong rebound in the year-earlier period, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US