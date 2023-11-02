ADVERTISEMENT

Cholamandalam Investment Q2 net up 35% to ₹762 cr.

November 02, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 35% over the year earlier period to ₹762 crore.

Disbursements were up 47% to ₹21,542 crore, while net income grew 39% to ₹2,367 crore and Assets Under Management increased 46% to ₹1,33,775 crore, it said in a statement.

Of the total disbursements, Vehicle Finance accounted for ₹11,731 crore (up 38%), Loan Against Property ₹3,192 crore (up 42%), Home Loan ₹1,575 crore (up 112%), Small and Medium Enterprises Loan ₹1,945 crore (up 32%), Consumer and Small Enterprise Loans ₹2,853 crore (up 81%) and Secured Business and Personal Loan ₹246 crore.

Gross non-performing Assets declined to 4.07% from 5.84%, while net NPA to 2.59% from 4.07%. The Capital Adequacy Ratio was 16.62%. Provision Coverage Ratio rose to 37.43% (31.62%).

CIFCL continues to hold a strong liquidity position with ₹11,034 crore as cash balance with a total liquidity position of ₹13,569 crore.

