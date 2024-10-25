ADVERTISEMENT

Cholamandalam Investment Q2 net up 26% to ₹963 cr.

Updated - October 25, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 26% over the year earlier period to ₹963 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total revenue from operations increased to ₹6,227 crore from ₹4,435 crore. Disbursements were up 13% to ₹24,314 crore, while net income grew 37% to ₹3,238 crore.

Net interest margin improved to 7.5% from 7.4% and Assets Under Management increased 33% to ₹1,64,642 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total disbursements, Vehicle Finance accounted for ₹12,336 crore (up 5%), Loan Against Property ₹4,295 crore (up 35%), Home Loan ₹1,823 crore (up 16%), Small and Medium Enterprises Loan ₹1,959 crore (up 1%), Consumer and Small Enterprise Loans ₹3,588 crore (up 26%) and Secured Business and Personal Loan ₹312 crore (up 27%).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gross non-performing Assets declined to 3.78% from 4.07%, while net NPA declined to 2.48% from 2.59%. The Capital Adequacy Ratio was 19.50%.

CIFCL continues to hold a strong liquidity position with ₹13,864 crore as cash balance with a total liquidity position of ₹14,404 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US