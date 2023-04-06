Cholamandalam Investment FY23 disbursement grows 87% to ₹66,532 cr.

April 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd.’s (Chola) disbursements grew 65% to ₹21,020 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The financial arm of the Murugappa group had recorded 87% growth in disbursements for FY23 to ₹66,532 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the fourth quarter, disbursements in vehicle finance business grew by 39% to ₹12,190 crore, loan against property by 48% to ₹2,762 crore while home loans more than doubled to ₹1,405 crore.

Disbursements in MSME business more than doubled to ₹2,104 crore. The newly-introduced consumer and small enterprise loans business stood at ₹2,363 crore while secured business and personal loans stood at ₹196 crore.

Chola reported collection efficiency on billing at 130%. It had a cash balance of ₹5,222 crore with a total liquidity position of ₹6,750 crore.

On Thursday, the scrip gained ₹59.90, or 7.66% ,to close at ₹841.40 on the BSE.