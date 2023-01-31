Cholamandalam Investment Finance Q3 net up 31% to ₹684 cr.

January 31, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Murugappa group company Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) standalone net profit for the third quarter rose 31% to ₹684 crore from the year-earlier period.

Net income rose 22% to ₹1,832 crore, it said in an investor presentation.

Disbursements was up 68% to ₹17,559 crore. Total Assets under management grew 31% to ₹1,03,789 crore.

Gross non-performing asset stood at 5.37% and net NPA was 3.69%. The company carried ₹726 crore higher provisions. The Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 17.75%.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share and it will be paid by February 27.

The board decided to raise ₹5,000 crore by way of public issue of secured redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs).