HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cholamandalam Investment Finance Q3 net up 31% to ₹684 cr.

January 31, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Murugappa group company Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) standalone net profit for the third quarter rose 31% to ₹684 crore from the year-earlier period.

Net income rose 22% to ₹1,832 crore, it said in an investor presentation.

Disbursements was up 68% to ₹17,559 crore. Total Assets under management grew 31% to ₹1,03,789 crore.

Gross non-performing asset stood at 5.37% and net NPA was 3.69%. The company carried ₹726 crore higher provisions. The Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 17.75%.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share and it will be paid by February 27.

The board decided to raise ₹5,000 crore by way of public issue of secured redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.